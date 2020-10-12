Guy C. Glenn

Guy Charles Glenn was born to Joseph and Helen Glenn in Parma, Ohio, in 1930. He received his undergraduate education from Denison University and graduated from the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1957. He enrolled in the United States Army and served for twenty years, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He was stationed in San Francisco, Stuttgart, (Germany,) Spokane, and then in London where he was attached to the Royal Army Medical College. Other posts included Denver and El Paso, Texas. He published over 25 professional papers and presented others at medical meetings and seminars. He accumulated numerous accolades, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Legion of Merit, The College of American Pathologists Presidential Honors Medal and he became a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He married Lucia Howarth in 1953. They had three daughters, Kathryn, Carolyn and Cynthia.