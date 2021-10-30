Guy Todd Gillman, 60, of Billings, Montana, danced his way out of this world on Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Billings on March 8, 1961 to Beverly (Ziegler) Gillman and Richard Gillman. In his youth, Guy could always be found in and around North Park with his younger brother Jeff, taking advantage of the freedoms that a childhood in those days allowed for (and the occasional mischief, as well).

Guy was a jack-of-all-trades construction worker experienced in nearly every aspect of building, from the foundation to the roof. If you live in Billings, chances are you've stepped foot in a place that he helped to construct. No matter the project Guy gave his all. He was known to outwork anyone on a site, even those half his age. Upon retiring, he discovered a passion for collecting and transforming driftwood into beautiful works of art.

Throughout his years, Guy always maintained a youthful spirit. He liked his country music loud and his rock ‘n' roll louder and (he "loved" to dance). A born charmer, Guy made friends everywhere he went, winning them over with his kindness and sense of humor. His laugh was infectious. Guy was a warm-hearted and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back.