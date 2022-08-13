Gwen Frerich was born in Culbertson Montana on March 30, 1932, to "Nute" and Dora Anklam. She passed away on August 10, at the age of 90. She was a resident at Morningstar in Billings.

Gwen was the oldest of three children and spent her childhood in Culbertson, except for a brief period on the Washington coast, while her dad served in the Army during World War II.

Gwen married Dick Frerich on November 7, 1949. They lived in Poplar and raised three girls, along with many bushels of wheat. After a lifetime of hard work and happy memories, Dick and Gwen retired to Billings, determined to never leave Montana.

Gwen was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She described herself as "a good cook," and could make the perfect pie crust. Gwen loved bowling, and was a lefty who enjoyed both league and tournament play. One of her favorite bowling memories was volunteering with the Special Olympics. Gwen was also an accomplished quilter, card and cribbage player.

Gwen shared her talents with her church. She taught CCD, managed Altar Society meetings and funeral dinners, and served as chair for Our Lady of Lourdes' renowned Harvest Dinner. She and Dick were also active in the Cursillo movement. Gwen's Catholic faith was her joy and comfort.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carol Self; and her brother, Edward Anklam. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Dick, who passed away in 2015.

Gwen's legacy is her family - daughters and sons-in-law Ann (Doug Berg) of Billings and Mary Lee (Dale Smith) and Connie (Bryan Schulz) of Farmington, New Mexico. Gwen left an indelible mark on her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, by sharing family traditions and creating many happy memories. She was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed.

A vigil will be held at Smith West Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, August 17, at 7 p.m. and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle on Thursday, August 18, at 10 a.m.