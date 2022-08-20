Gwendolyn D. "Gwen" Hartman, age 99 of Helena passed away August 14.
The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. with visitation following at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 22 at Ss Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street, East Helena. Funeral Mass with begin at 12 p.m. following the visitation. A reception will follow the Mass in the social hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at Resurrection Cemetery.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gwen.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.