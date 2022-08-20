 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gwendolyn D. "Gwen" Hartman

Gwendolyn D. "Gwen" Hartman, age 99 of Helena passed away August 14.

The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. with visitation following at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 22 at Ss Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street, East Helena. Funeral Mass with begin at 12 p.m. following the visitation. A reception will follow the Mass in the social hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at Resurrection Cemetery.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gwen.

