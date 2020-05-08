Gyuri Bela Fulop

Continuing to dream, they purchased a ranch in Edgar and spent every spare moment clearing brush and pulling weeds to make it beautiful once more. Gyuri raised hay, made improvements to the land, and stocked the pond with fish. They treasured the time spent there, enjoying one another, the land, the river, the wildlife, and their dogs. Dogs were always a part of their family and they were graced with so many special ones.

Gyuri was as stubborn as he was soft hearted. He never missed calling you on your birthday or crying with you over the loss of beloved pet or loved one. He was a tough talker, but he was mostly bark and no bite. Baiba's mother lived with them from the time they were married, until her passing at age 93. Gyuri adored mamuc and she made it possible for Gyuri and Baiba to go on their many adventures.

He was a romantic at heart. On Baiba's birthday or their anniversary, he was known to bring home a dozen roses for every year. One year, he bought her a horse named Snip, and that is how they started raising Tennessee Walkers at the ranch in Edgar. His love for Baiba often went untold, but everyone who knew them knew that Baiba was his guiding light.