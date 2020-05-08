Gyuri Bela Fulop was a child of the ‘Old World.' He was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Tiszakecske, Hungary, during World War II. He took part in the Hungarian Revolution when he was 14. His mother, Irma, was the center of the family. His father, Pal, was a judge, who at one point was a political prisoner. This was a dark period in Hungarian politics and a hard time for the family. At the age of only 16, he fled his homeland with his sister, Katalin, his brother-in-law, and young niece, Mary. They escaped to Austria and immigrated to the United States in 1957.
Difficult times create better, more resilient humans. As a result, Gyuri went on to finish high school, served in the Minnesota National Guard, and attended St. Cloud College where he studied art. Therefore, Gyuri had a deep appreciation for art and was moved by opera and classical music. But it was Beethoven who spoke to his soul.
While in St. Cloud, he met Baiba Krumins at a ‘hippy' wedding. Baiba felt an incredible attraction to this young man with an alluring accent. They both shared a zest for life and the outdoors. Which they explored together. Gyuri knew he had met his match, and they married on Nov. 2, 1963.
Gyuri liked to dream big and in 1977, they moved to Billings, where they owned and operated a dental lab. It was almost impossible not to succumb to Gyuri's charms and cooking, and while in Billings they made many friends. Both loved canoeing, hunting, fishing, playing tennis, smoking, drinking, boating on Yellowstone Lake, and hosting get togethers. Gyuri enjoyed being a Shriner.
Continuing to dream, they purchased a ranch in Edgar and spent every spare moment clearing brush and pulling weeds to make it beautiful once more. Gyuri raised hay, made improvements to the land, and stocked the pond with fish. They treasured the time spent there, enjoying one another, the land, the river, the wildlife, and their dogs. Dogs were always a part of their family and they were graced with so many special ones.
Gyuri was as stubborn as he was soft hearted. He never missed calling you on your birthday or crying with you over the loss of beloved pet or loved one. He was a tough talker, but he was mostly bark and no bite. Baiba's mother lived with them from the time they were married, until her passing at age 93. Gyuri adored mamuc and she made it possible for Gyuri and Baiba to go on their many adventures.
He was a romantic at heart. On Baiba's birthday or their anniversary, he was known to bring home a dozen roses for every year. One year, he bought her a horse named Snip, and that is how they started raising Tennessee Walkers at the ranch in Edgar. His love for Baiba often went untold, but everyone who knew them knew that Baiba was his guiding light.
Gyuri had a gusto for life, good food, great friends, and he was generous to a fault. His favorite song was Ave Maria. He loved spending time in nature and in the kitchen. He never met a shrimp he did not like, and his dishes had a flavor like no other. He was crazy about garlic, mushrooms, and Baiba. Gyuri had eyes that sparkled and a personality larger than life. He was fond of his nieces Mary, Angela, Zsuzsa, Kati, and his nephews, Roland and Adrian. He adored his mother, whom unfortunately he never saw after he left Hungary. He loved his brothers Pal and Laci, and his sister Katalin, and part of this great man's heart never left Hungary.
One of Gyuri's greatest attributes is that he lived in every moment. He could captivate an audience with his accent and charisma. All of this added to his Dr. Zhivago dark, good looks and charm. He knew how to make one feel special, how to enjoy a good meal, and a good whiskey. He knew how to laugh, how to entertain, and how to just be He was man of letters and knew good music and knew how to follow his heart, which led him to America where he met Baiba, the woman he would spend his life with, and where he would make his dreams come true.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Al Bedoo Shrine Transportation Fund, 1125 Broadwater, Avenue, Billings, MT 59102.
