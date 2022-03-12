H. David Reed, a longtime Carlisle, MA resident, died Feb. 22 at the age of 80 after a long and courageous battle with leukemia.

He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and raised in Billings, Montana. After earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Wyoming in 1964, he joined the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Houston, Texas, becoming a mission controller responsible for tracking and trajectory dynamics. In this capacity he was a Flight Dynamics Officer for Apollo Flights 5, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14. He was the prime Flight Dynamics Officer for Apollo 13 and was a joint recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom as a result of his contributions in the safe return of the crew.

Dave was involved in developing pinpoint landing techniques that made focused lunar research possible. The Apollo 14 crew named a crater on the moon for Dave in recognition of his many contributions to the Apollo Program.

While growing up in Billings, Dave discovered his passion for rocketry and while in grammar school and high school he built, blew up and launched rockets in his backyard. Always wanting to work for NASA. After leaving NASA in 1971, he moved to Carlisle, MA and joined the R&D Division of the U.S. Department of Transportation in Cambridge, MA.

Dave is survived by his wife Florence of Carlisle; his son Jason and daughter-in-law Lara Hirner of Stow; and his sister Nancy and brother-in-law Wayne Topp of Tampa, Florida. He is pre-deceased by his loving mother, Mildred.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. Vincent Ho's Research Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Check to Dana Farber and Dr. Vincent Ho's Research Fund in memo section.

For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.