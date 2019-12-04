H. Marguerite Noble, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 2, 2019, joining her husband, oldest son and many other relatives.
She was born on February 27, 1933, in Greene County Tennessee where she lived with her parents and siblings.
She met her future husband, Bill D. Noble, while he was in the army. They were married on April 20, 1957. After they married the two relocated to the great wild west (Colorado and Wyoming) which she adopted as her own.
She was a lover of God, family and friends. She was always hosting dinners, and brunches in her home. Her home was always a place where friends and family could gather. She worked doing meals for funerals and other things that were needed at Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was the picture of hospitality as described in the Bible. Along the way Marguerite and Bill helped establish three churches in Wyoming and Virginia.
Marguerite, Bill and the children were enthusiastic travelers, having visited 49 of our states, and were always ready to explore tourist attractions and off-the-beaten-path pursuits.
You have free articles remaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill D. Noble; father Glen Jackson; mother Myrtle Jackson; all of her siblings; and her oldest son David B. Noble.
Marguerite was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and homemaker for her family, and partner with Bill, her husband of 54 wonderful years, a loving mother to her sons David (deceased), Mark (Stacy) of Houston, Texas and her daughter Dawn (Rodney) of Lakewood, Colorado, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing and reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, December 6, at Smith West Chapel. Graveside services will be at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, followed by a lunch at the church.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, or the charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be left at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.