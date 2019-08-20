H. Mary Lou G. Miller passed away quietly surrounded by her family August 17, 2019. She was a devoted mother and wife. She was married for 53 years before being preceded in death by her husband.
She was born to John and Hazel Gigstad on Feb. 4, 1934 and attended High School in Aberdeen Washington. After graduating she lived in Washington, California and Idaho before meeting the love of her life while visiting her sister in Billings in 1950. At age 26, Mary Lou married her beloved husband, Al Miller, March 12, 1960 and had three children, Lee Ann, Clifton and Darwin that they raised in Billings. She was a loving mother and partner who cared deeply about family. She was a very active partner in her husband’s business. She enjoyed camping with family and friends and loved traveling and visited Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia as well as taking many cruises and bus tours. Although she had memory issues in her later years, was always very happy and shared her smile with everyone.
She is survived by her children, LeeAnn Miller-Hartmann (Brian), Clifton Miller (Kate) and Darwin Miller (Maggie); her grandchildren Tyler (Jillian), Trevor and Tanner Miller; her great-granddaughter Emma Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers you may remember Mary Lou with a donation to her favorite charity, The Salvation Army.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
