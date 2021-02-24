Hal David Haefer

Hal David Haefer, a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, friend, and patriot, left this earthly life in Billings on 22 Jan. 2021, at 11:11 (military time), after a courageous battle with cancer.

Hal was born on 12 Aug. 1942, to Maxine Sarah Eschler and biological father, Wilhelm David Meyers, in Great Falls, Montana. When Hal was four years old, Donald Maxwell Haefer became his Dad. Hal graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960. He received degrees in psychology, sociology, and teaching from Montana State College in Bozeman. He was a member of Delta-Lambda Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Hal enlisted in the Army on 06 Aug. 1965. He was a Military Intelligence Specialist, with a Top Secret security clearance and a job title of Special Agent. He was in the first class of Special Agents to ever be assigned to a Combat Unit. At Fort Benning, GA, he trained as a paratrooper and received his Silver Wings in 1966. Later in 1966 he was transferred to Vietnam where he became part of 5th Special Forces. Hal was proud, honored and humbled to serve as a Green Beret. He was discharged on 24 May 1968 with a rank of Sergeant E-5.