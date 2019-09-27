{{featured_button_text}}

Hanna B. Moore of Billings, 85, passed away September 12, 2019. She is survived by four children, Ursula (Steve) Yeo of Maryland, Edna Tucker of Billings, William "Bill" (Christie) of Laurel, Michael "Mike" (Gina) of Billings, and eleven grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth D. Moore.

A Celebration of Life for Hanna will take place Saturday, September 28, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Pub Station, 2502 1st Avenue North, Billings. She loved bright colors, especially red and purple, so feel free to keep it bright that day.

The family would like to thank the staff of Tender Nest Assisted Living and Stillwater Hospice for their loving care. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers.org or the charity of your choice are appreciated.

To plant a tree in memory of Hanna Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

