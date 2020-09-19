Hannah Eileen Badgley Morris

Eileen enjoyed being with people. In her mind, a meal was an excellent reason to get together with others. And why not discuss ideas and issues and of course, family. Whether it was joining with like minded people or meeting someone new, she maintained an awareness of the civic, political and local landscape. She was involved with many groups and organizations over the years as a volunteer or in some cases, in an official capacity. The focus of her interests included the empowerment of girls through Girl Scouts, the protection and improvement of our air quality through Yellowstone Valley Citizen's Council, the protection of Montana's resources and agricultural way of life through Northern Plains Resource Council, the promotion of all things Montana through Our Montana, and finally, the gathering of treasured stories, and histories of the women who contributed to Montana's legacy through the High Plains Women's Museum. Eileen was always at her best, with optimism and possibility, when engaged in a project, whether her own or those of friends or colleagues.