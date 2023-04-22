Harlan Ernest Mauch, age 70, of Shepherd Montana passed away on April 15, 2023.

He was born September 30, 1952 in New Rockford, North Dakota. He was truly a unique and talented man, whose life could't possibly be summed up in a small amount of space such as this. Just imagine growing up in a family with 8 brothers and how many adventures were experienced during those years! His 6-foot-4 inches stature made him look tough, but underneath that rough exterior was a kind, caring and sensitive individual. He was generally a soft spoken guy, but one that spoke his mind with a few well chosen words, and a dry sense of humor always on the tip of his tongue!

He had a love for nature and the outdoors and believed in living for the moment while always making an adventure out of the ordinary. His mind was full of random facts on any subject, and most people would question the validity until they checked, and sure enough, would find it to be true! He was a master carpenter and custom cabinet maker by trade, and an extremely talented artist who did flintknapping, scrimshaw, wood and wire work and loved rockhounding for gems, minerals and fossils. He had a knack for inventing or reinventing things and always had a project that was being perfected.

Harlan experienced many health issues throughout his adult life, yet always had a positive outlook. His mobility was limited in recent years, but he adapted and found new ways to make his life enjoyable. He was a Warrier in the eyes of his family.

Harlan's wife, Luanne, was always by his side whether it be hunting, fishing, camping, rock hounding, or just being at home. They were always together, and loved being together. They had a unique bond that never faltered during their 41 years of marriage.

He has a large family and countless friends who love him and will miss his presence in their lives. As the saying goes, This is not the end, it is only the beginning. And with that thought in mind, we all look forward to being together once again with the ones that we love.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.