Harlean Mae Segmiller Holwegner was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on May 24, 1938. She was the eldest of seven children born to Hertha (Dupke) and Mike Segmiller.
Our mom went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of August 23, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a survivor of colorectal and breast cancer. One thing that can be said of her is she was a ‘feisty little thing’, often speaking her mind. Those close to her knew of her giving nature and many acts of kindness, never expecting anything in return.
Mom dropped out of school and to her credit went back and graduated with her brother Maynard from Laurel High School. This was an accomplishment she was very proud of. She made her home in Laurel for many years before moving to Billings. Mom enjoyed working at MDU and BN, among other places. However, it was at Rimrock Elementary School where she found her true calling. The children gave her great joy and she cared for them dearly. She kept many items of correspondence expressing genuine, heartfelt thoughts.
Mom loved roses and anything red. When given a choice, nothing beat a plain hamburger with lots of pickles and onions, chicken legs, apple pie or a spoonful of peanut butter. Her children remember her awesome home-made bread, cinnamon rolls, rhubarb cobbler and delicious fried chicken and gravy.
Mom was preceded in death much too early by her loving husband Donald Holwegner, her brothers Maynard, Milton, Gary, sister Gayle and granddaughter Amanda Dawn.
Mom leaves behind those who truly mourn her loss; her children Brenda (Mike) Flansaas, Donnie (Debbie) Holwegner, Beckie (Mike) Hert and Mikie (Sam) Lindemulder, 15 grandchildren who affectionately called her ‘Bamba’; Amber, Rachelle, Dana (Tom), Andrew (Ashley), Josh, Don, Derek (Savannah), Matthew, Jacob (Danielle), Jonathan, Lynde, Jason, Chelle (Matt), Jessica (James) and Nick, 20 great grandchildren, life- long fiends Vinita and Nadine, ex son-in-law Dan, sisters LaVonne (Sis) and Donna as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Scooter and Dr. Brock from Riverstone Health, the care givers at Avantara, Meals on Wheels and LaTricia Goldy.
Viewing will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday August 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, located at 29 8th St. W in Billings with funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday August 29 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.
Interment will follow at 1:30pm at the Rockvale Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Rest in peace mom, we’re sure God has welcomed you with open arms.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com
