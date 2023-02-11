Harley Glen Hoven, 88 passed away in Hamilton, MT, on Monday, February 6. Born on February 3, 1935, in Billings, MT, he lived and worked most of his life in the Laurel and Billings area and retired in Hamilton.

Harley was a respected businessman. Harley owned Hoven Construction, and through good ethics and hard work, was a strong leader in the industry. He loved a challenge. In his free time, he loved to go fishing and camping. His favorite area was around Absarokee, MT. He loved music and collected many LPs, which he enjoyed. He was a very loving, caring man, and enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and two poodles.

Harley was very proud to have served in the Marine Corps, and he enlisted right out of high school. Being a Marine was a very big part of his life.

Harley loved living at Sapphire Homes and living in the Bitterroot Valley. He enjoyed the concerts and particularly "Who Dat." Harvey was ever so grateful for the compassion of Home Health of Hospice MT.

Survivors include his wife Darla Hoven, son Michael Hoven, stepdaughter Kasey Morey, grandchildren: Cassandra Hoven, Brandy Hoven-McFarland, Brittany Hoven, Ian Morey, and Gavin Morey, and 5 great-grandchildren. Harley was preceded in death by his father Walter Hoven, mother Edna Hoven, wife Donna Hoven, sons Steven and Richard Hoven, sisters Diana, Dorothy, and Rosemary Hoven; and grandson, Zachary Hoven.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., March 8, at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th St., Hamilton, MT. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Mountainview Cemetery, in Billings, MT. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dalyleachchapel.com.