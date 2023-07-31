Harley Ketterling

POMPEYS PILLAR - Harley Ketterling was born in Pompeys Pillar, MT on May 5, 1931. His parents were John and Lydia Ketterling. He was 4th of 12 children. His family moved to Billings in 1941.

On July 3, 1951 he married Edith Peltzer. They had 4 children. Tony, Tim, Bonnie and David. David passed away in 1993 after a long battle with cancer. Harley had several occupations in his life time. He was a bus boy at the Northern Hotel when he was 15 to cabinet making and to building houses. He retired in 1992.

Harley and Edith joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1959 and stayed very active in the congregation. He had many hobbies over the years from making furniture, making silver jewelry, building clocks (22 in all), restoring cars (8), working with stained glass (some can be seen in the church narthex) and playing golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings, his wife Edith and son David. He moved to West Park Village in 2019. He enjoyed meeting the residents and visiting about the old days with them.

He is survived by his children Tony (Linda), Tim (Lori) and Bonnie (Pat); 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday, August 3rd at 11:00 am. Internment will be at a later date.