Harlow Anders Christensen

Harlow Christensen, 88, of Billings, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 22, at MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care. Harlow was surrounded by his family: wife Ellatena "Tena" Christensen; daughters Paige Clendenin and Kelly Erickson; and niece Charlene "Chuckie" Zaske.

Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave., Billings. Celebration of life will follow at Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Ave., Billings.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

