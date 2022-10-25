Harlow Anders Christensen

Harlow Christensen, 88, of Billings, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 22, at MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care. Harlow was surrounded by his family: wife Ellatena "Tena" Christensen; daughters Paige Clendenin and Kelly Erickson; and niece Charlene "Chuckie" Zaske.

Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave., Billings. Celebration of life will follow at Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Ave., Billings.

