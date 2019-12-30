{{featured_button_text}}

Harold A. ‘Pete’ Peterson, 87, of Pryor was called home on Dec. 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Monad Chapel, 3591 Monad Rd. The casket will be open at the church at 3 p.m. Burial will take place in Lewistown, MT on Saturday. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

