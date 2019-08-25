WASHINGTON — Harold Abner Hoffman, 92, of Addy, Washington, formerly of Billings, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends.
Harold was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Billings, son of Frederick and Amanda Jane Bradley Hoffman. He went through the tenth grade in Heppner, Oregon. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1945 during World War II as a munitions operator in Southern California.
He married Ramona Faye Myers on Oct. 9, 1949 in Red Lodge. Together, he and his wife raised six children. Harold was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, dedicated to Jesus Christ and to his family.
Harold is lovingly remembered by his children: Sonia, Eugene, Harold, and Royce (Mabel) of Billings; Lila of Lewiston, Idaho; Steve (Lorraine) of Colville, Washington, ‘daughter’ Sheri of Addy, Washington; 11 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and numerous treasured friends and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Marci; and his siblings: Leona, Rosetta, Hank, Alice, and Alberta.
A memorial service will be held at Quaking Aspen Ranch, 2839 Highway 78, Absarokee, MT on Saturday, August, 31, at 1:00 pm, to celebrate Harold’s life and share memories; all are welcome. Burial will be in Mountview Cemetery in Billings at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.