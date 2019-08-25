{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Harold Abner Hoffman, 92, of Addy, Washington, formerly of Billings, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends.

Harold was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Billings, son of Frederick and Amanda Jane Bradley Hoffman. He went through the tenth grade in Heppner, Oregon. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1945 during World War II as a munitions operator in Southern California.

He married Ramona Faye Myers on Oct. 9, 1949 in Red Lodge. Together, he and his wife raised six children. Harold was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, dedicated to Jesus Christ and to his family.

Harold is lovingly remembered by his children: Sonia, Eugene, Harold, and Royce (Mabel) of Billings; Lila of Lewiston, Idaho; Steve (Lorraine) of Colville, Washington, ‘daughter’ Sheri of Addy, Washington; 11 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and numerous treasured friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Marci; and his siblings: Leona, Rosetta, Hank, Alice, and Alberta.

A memorial service will be held at Quaking Aspen Ranch, 2839 Highway 78, Absarokee, MT on Saturday, August, 31, at 1:00 pm, to celebrate Harold’s life and share memories; all are welcome. Burial will be in Mountview Cemetery in Billings at a later date.

