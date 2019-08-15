Harold Abner Hoffman, 92, of Addy, Wash., died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends.
Uncle Happy, Dad, Grandpa, or Gramps, he meant the world to everyone who knew him. He had an easy infectious smile that was given out freely to everyone that he came in contact with. He said the best job he ever had was greeting people as they came in to the church. Harold never met a stranger.
Harold was born February 7, 1927 in Billings, Mont., son of Frederick and Amanda Jane Bradley Hoffman. He went through the 10th grade in Heppner, Ore. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1945 during World War II as a munitions operator in Southern California.
He married Ramona Faye Myers on October 9, 1949 in Red Lodge.
Harold wore many different and varied hats in his long lifetime. A cowboy hat on the farm, a hardhat on the construction site, a baseball cap at the school, and a “Dixie cup” in the Navy. He even wore a bandanna as a midwife when he delivered his son in the backseat of the car, and his daughter at home.
Together, he and his wife raised six children. Harold was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, dedicated to Jesus Christ and to his family.
Harold is lovingly remembered by his children: Sonia, Eugene, Harold, and Royce (Mabel) of Billings, MT; Lila of Lewiston, Idaho; Steve (Lorraine) of Colville, Wash. Grandchildren: Tonya, Amanda (Randy), Heidi, Kevin (Meriem), Elizabeth, Elisabeth, Elissa (Mike), Christopher (Sarah), Ryan, Garrett (Angela), Ali (Josh), Katie (Tim). Great Grandchildren: Timothy, Beau (Morgan), Aspen (Matthew), Noah( Rachel), Jayce, Madison, Gracie, Mariah, Healy, Koby (Kylee), Kainnon, Kacie, Alex, Makala, Trever, Micheal, Kenny, Riley, Brandon, Jaden, Leland, Mike, Emberly, Dawit, Nobel, Luke, Abigail, Saraya, Alexia, Owen. Great-Great Grandchildren: Grey, Barrett, Kamiah, Kora, Kroix, Gray, Addilye. And numerous treasured friends and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter Marci, and his siblings: Leona, Rosetta, Hank, Alice, and Alberta.
A memorial service will be held at Quaking Aspen Ranch, 2839 Highway 78, Absarokee, Mont. on Saturday, August, 31, at 1:00 p.m., to celebrate Harold’s life and share memories; all are welcome. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Billings at a later date.
