Andy passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at 89. He was born on Dec. 9, 1929, in Portland, Oregon. He is preceded in death by daughter, Connie and his loving wife of 66 years, Jean (Bauer).
Andy and Jean were married on Aug. 4, 1951.
He is survived by his brother, Gary (Betty), Camas, Washington; daughter, Roxanne Cleasby (Tom), Helena; sons, Kevin and Drew (Shirley), Billings; nephew and nieces; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Andy served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He and Jean moved to Billings in the early 1950s, where Andy worked in carpentry and eventually began his own contracting business, from which he had retired.
Andy found great joy in his calling as a Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church of Billings, where he taught children God’s love for three decades. Andy loved God and his church family at Rocky Mountain Community Church, where Jean and Andy attended and served for many years.
Ever the nature lover, Andy delighted in God’s creation around him. He loved caring for his many flowers around the yard and enjoyed watching the ducks and birds that visited there as well.
Andy will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Rocky Mountain Community Church, 2832 Broadwater Ave., Billings, MT 59102. A reception will follow the memorial service and burial will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, 55 Buffalo Trail Road (State Highway 532), at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Rocky Mountain Community Church.
