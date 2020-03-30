Harold ‘Buster' Brien, 93, of Lodge Grass, Montana died March 26, 2020. He was affectionately known as Buster his entire life. Buster was born Dec. 18, 1927, the son of Robert Brien and Lucy Cummins. He was raised by Perry Eastman. Buster was a member of the Whistling Water Clan and child of Whistling Water. He attended the BIA Boarding School in Busby. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1962 at the rank of Sergeant.

Buster enjoyed working at various ranches on Lodge Grass Creek. He was employed by the BIA as a water plant operator. Buster was actively involved in the Crow Head Start Program and was a member of the Lodge Grass School Board during the construction of the Lodge Grass High School. He married Josephine LaForge in Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1962 and the couple made their home in Lodge Grass and raised their children in the family home. The couple also raised their granddaughter Cheryle. The most important part of his life was being surrounded by his family he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always had a full cookie jar for the kids and a joke for all those who visited. Buster was the Patriarch of the family and will be missed by all the family members.