Harold ‘Buster' Brien, 93, of Lodge Grass, Montana died March 26, 2020. He was affectionately known as Buster his entire life. Buster was born Dec. 18, 1927, the son of Robert Brien and Lucy Cummins. He was raised by Perry Eastman. Buster was a member of the Whistling Water Clan and child of Whistling Water. He attended the BIA Boarding School in Busby. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1962 at the rank of Sergeant.
Buster enjoyed working at various ranches on Lodge Grass Creek. He was employed by the BIA as a water plant operator. Buster was actively involved in the Crow Head Start Program and was a member of the Lodge Grass School Board during the construction of the Lodge Grass High School. He married Josephine LaForge in Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1962 and the couple made their home in Lodge Grass and raised their children in the family home. The couple also raised their granddaughter Cheryle. The most important part of his life was being surrounded by his family he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always had a full cookie jar for the kids and a joke for all those who visited. Buster was the Patriarch of the family and will be missed by all the family members.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; his sons Myron and Troy, and his daughter Gwenda; his grandsons Dustin Jefferson and Christian Robinson; his brothers Clarence, Kenneth, Sr., Robert, Jr., Brien, Delmer, Mervin, Richard Eastman, Johnny Boy and Joe Cummins and his sister Agnes Brien Birdfaraway.
He is survived by his son Harold Jess Brien of New Mexico and Billy Ray Brien; his daughters Jody Brien and Darwina Schenderline, Phyllis Lorraine Brien; his granddaughters Cheryle Robinson Real Bird, Chantina Brien, Nicole Jefferson, Torie and Summer LaForge; his grandsons Alejandro (A.J.) Brien, Allen, Joshua Robinson, Sam Big Hair, Jr., Troy LaForge, Jr., Jonathan Jefferson and Adrianao Brien; his great grandchildren Travis and Brocade Big Man, Josie and Wynn Real Bird; his adopted sons David Yarlott, Jr. Clifford Birdinground, Jr., George Begay; his adopted children Leonard and Regina Bends and Sonny and Melissa Falls Down, and adopted daughters Charlotte Jefferson, Michaelynn Hawk and Darlene Longie; his brother Ronnie Bruce Eastman; his nephews Kenneth, Jr., Curtis, Eric, Danny, Fredrick, Vernon, Larry Dean Brien, Edward, Billy Ray, Carl, Harry, Timothy Eastman and John Lei; his nieces Barbie, Sherri, Valerie, Lucille and Alayne Brien, Bobaleen Red Star, Barbara Sue Stewart, Ann Marie Old Elk, Beverly Fischer, Debbie Cady, Caroline, Pat, Mary Helen and Susie Eastman and Jolene Spang. His extended family includes Cummins, Brien, Eastman, One Goose, LaForge and his Canadian family. Our family is large, please accept our apology if we have forgotten to mention your name.
Graveside Services for Buster will be held Tuesday March 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery with Military Honors.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
