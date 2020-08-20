 Skip to main content
Harold Edward Gouine
On July 17, 1953, in the small town of Alpena, Michigan, Harold Edward 'Ed' Gouine would forever change the lives of those who knew him. In 1983 he and his wife Diane found Montana to be their home. The birth of their precious daughter Megan in 1989 completed the family.

On August 7, 2020, Ed returned to Mother Earth. His memory will live on with a celebration of his life planned in the Spring of 2021.

