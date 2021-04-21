Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky of Bridger died at home April 17. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his brother Dan Taborsky and sister Janice Denny, his five children, Lynnet Brown, Deborah Cordova, David Taborsky, Renee Largaespada and Russell Taborsky. Gene had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was born and raised in Montana but left with his family when he was 24 to seek employment. He returned to Montana shortly after retiring at 71 and lived here until he passed away.