 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky
0 entries

Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky

  • 0

Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky

Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky of Bridger died at home April 17. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his brother Dan Taborsky and sister Janice Denny, his five children, Lynnet Brown, Deborah Cordova, David Taborsky, Renee Largaespada and Russell Taborsky. Gene had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was born and raised in Montana but left with his family when he was 24 to seek employment. He returned to Montana shortly after retiring at 71 and lived here until he passed away.

A celebration of life will be at the Lavina Cemetery at 11:30, this Saturday, April 24. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.

Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling arrangements. To read a full obituary, or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News