Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky
Harold Eugene 'Gene' Taborsky of Bridger died at home April 17. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his brother Dan Taborsky and sister Janice Denny, his five children, Lynnet Brown, Deborah Cordova, David Taborsky, Renee Largaespada and Russell Taborsky. Gene had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was born and raised in Montana but left with his family when he was 24 to seek employment. He returned to Montana shortly after retiring at 71 and lived here until he passed away.
A celebration of life will be at the Lavina Cemetery at 11:30, this Saturday, April 24. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling arrangements. To read a full obituary, or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.