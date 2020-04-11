Harold Francis Witman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harold (Red, Hal, Wit) Francis Witman was born June 6, 1924, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the second of four sons born to Edwin and Mary Frances (Grose) Witman. His father was a Methodist minister, and he was raised in parsonages across central Pennsylvania during the Great Depression.

He served in the Army Air Corps in a meteorology program during World War II, and was stationed first at Denison University, and then in Lincoln, Nebraska, before spending a year on Ascension Island. After his honorable discharge, he earned a B.S. in Education at Penn State University, followed by a Master of Science. At the Wesley Foundation, he met Carole Billstein, who was studying horticulture, and they were married on Aug. 14, 1948, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Their devoted partnership lasted 71 years as they made homes and friendships across the country and raised four daughters. Their final move was to Billings in 2011.

He was a math and science teacher and educator. He invested himself in the lives of his students, and never failed to ask the wait staff at Mission Ridge Retirement Community about their classes and their dreams.