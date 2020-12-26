Harold Frank was born on Oct. 7, 1919, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Laurel, Montana, at the age of 101. At the time of his death he was residing at The Crossings in Laurel, Montana.

Harold lived in the Laurel area for most of his life. He spent four years as a medic in the Army during World War II in the service of his country. Harold worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern for 34 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Laurel and served as a Deacon in the church for many years.

Harold married Ruth E. Frank on June 13, 1947. They spent 69 wonderful years together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Frank and Charlotte Bath Frank, his wife, Ruht, his two brothers, Reinhold Frank (Lydia), Harry Frank (Kinko) and his sister Jean Williams (Roy) of Laurel. He is survived by his son, Thomas L. (Tamara) of Bozeman and his daughter Kathleen A. Hettinger (Harley) of Laurel, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Laurel City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold's memory to: The Crossings - Staff Appreciation Fund, 600 Roundhouse Dr., Laurel, Montana 59044.