Harold Henry Lang, Jr.

You have free articles remaining.
Harold ‘Hal’ Henry Lang, Jr., age 67, of Billings passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. A Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Beach, North Dakota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic. Rite of Committal will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Beach.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Lang, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.