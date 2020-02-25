Harold Henry Lang, Jr.

Harold ‘Hal’ Henry Lang, Jr., age 67, of Billings passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. A Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Beach, North Dakota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic. Rite of Committal will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Beach.