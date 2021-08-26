Harold James Propp

Harold James Propp passed away on August 23, 2021 after a lengthy illness, with his family by his side.

Harold was born Oct. 26, 1928 in Worden, MT. The family moved to Fairview, MT in 1940. In 1946, Harold joined the Navy and went to the Marshall Islands where he witnessed two atomic bomb tests. Later he went with Admiral Richard E. Byrd's expedition to Antarctica to map the coastline.

In 1953 Harold married Betty Olesen in Sidney, MT. They made their home in Billings and raised two daughters, Patti and Dianne. He worked as a salesman for Service Candy Company for many years. He enjoyed building things, especially his garage. He liked photography, fishing, hiking, and camping in the mountains.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com