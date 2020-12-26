Harold ‘Keith' Donovan, 92, of Billings, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, with family at his side.
Harold was born on June 3, 1928, in Fortescue, Missouri, to David and Zoolamay (Gallop) Donovan and was the younger of their two sons. The family moved to Billings in 1935, where he graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1948. He worked with his father at the family gas/service station before beginning a career at the Billings Gazette. He married Lois ‘Jeannie' Greening on Oct. 25, 1953, and, together, they had four children and the family enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing. Harold gifted gardening tools to his children at the end of every school year and encouraged them to garden in exchange for taking them camping and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, helping out in any way he could, whether it be babysitting or remodeling. He was always there to lend a helping hand. Harold retired from the Gazette in 1987 as a computer technician. He loved gathering with family and friends, and talking with neighbors over the fence. He made many friends among his coworkers and church family, and enjoyed spending time with them and their families. He was a lifelong resident of Billings. In September 2020, he moved to Helena to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, father, mother and brother John. Harold is survived by his children, Michael (Leah), David, Brian (Barb), and Barbara (Tim) Quinn; his six grandchildren, Alaina, Joseph, William, Robert, Kathryn and Kelly; sisters-in-law Eleanor Coop, Anita Hein, Dorthy Konop and Beverly (Donald) Sleeter; plus many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and with our Dad's love of gardening, the family requests donations be to the Special K Ranch. They can be made by check or by clicking on the donate button on the bottom left corner of their website. www.specialranch.org
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Private family services are planned.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
