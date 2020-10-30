Harold R. Gunn, 73 of Billings, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020 with his family by his side. Due to county restrictions, Harold's Graveside Service will be for family only. However, a livestream of the service will be available at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2. To view a full obituary and access the livestream, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.