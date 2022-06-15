EUGENE, OR — Harold R. (Hal) Mathew passed away in Eugene, OR, on May 28, 2022. Hal was born to Frank and Helen Mathew on September 25, 1943, and spent most of his growing up on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.
Hal's surviving immediate family are his daughter, Christy Kostka, of Fargo, ND; and brothers: Mike and Larry Mathew of Billings.
Hal was an artist, a potter, a writer, and a poet. At Hal's request no formal services are planned but he would be pleased if you would encourage a local artist by buying a piece of their work in his memory.
