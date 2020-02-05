Harold 'Ray' Brazelton, 81, of Billings, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Greybull, WY in 1938. He married Barbara 'Bobbie' Brandt in 1958. They spent 17 years in Powell and 43 years in Billings.
He is survived by wife Bobbie (Billings), sons Dan (Shepherd), Steve (Gillette), and Mark and his wife Melinda (Alabama), eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 1 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd. in Billings Heights. Mark Brazelton will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to hospice.
