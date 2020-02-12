Harold 'Rich' Stevenson
0 entries

Harold 'Rich' Stevenson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harold 'Rich' Stevenson, 76, of Livingston, passed away on the evening of Feb. 9, 2020, after a long illness.

A celebration of Rich's life will take place this summer. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News