Harold "Skip" Venard

Harold "Skip" Venard of Billings, 76, passed on Veteran's Day, November 11. An a U.S. Army Chaplain, and there may not have been a better day. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11 a.m. at First Alliance Church, with reception to follow. Interment will be Yellowstone National Cemetery, at a later date.

For full obituary and donation information, please see SmithFuneralChapels.com.

