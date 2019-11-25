Born to Henry and Carolina (Krueger) Ude at Sacred Heart, MN on March 24, 1926. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and served many roles in service during his lifetime.
Harold is survived by his children, Mark, Brian and Pamela, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. He was proceeded in death by his wife Evelyn, brothers Ruben and Gilbert, sister Lois, and his parents.
Funeral service will be Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 am at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 Saint John’s Ave., Billings, Montana. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.
