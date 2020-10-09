 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harriet C. Ward
0 entries

Harriet C. Ward

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harriet C. Ward, 90, of Billings went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 7, 2020. Visitations may be made all day Monday and Tuesday until noon at Smith Downtown Chapel. A private burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A complete obituary is available at smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News