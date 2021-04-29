 Skip to main content
Harriet J. (Reed) Lovely, 93, of Billings, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A funeral service in Harriet's honor at will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Franzen-Davis Chapel, Livingston. A light reception will follow the service at Franzen's and then interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.

