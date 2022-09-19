Harriet Margaret Krall Karst, 81, passed on September 12, at Benefis Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, MT.

Harriet was born December 9, 1940 in Lewistown, MT to Joe Krall and Harriet McArdle Krall. Her father being a Vo-Ag teacher, the family moved often during her childhood. Harriet lived in Hingham, Moccasin, Jackson, Fort Benton, Dillon, Circle, and Melstone. In 1953 the family moved to Kevin and in 1958 she graduated from NTCHS in Sunburst. Evelyn Gottfried Wolfer introduced Harriet to Billy Karst at a high school dance and they married February 7, 1959 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Sunburst.

Bill and Harriet lived on the family farm for 10 years. During that time their daughters, Natalie Ann and Teresa Sue were born. Bill took a job at the Farmer's Coop and the family moved to Sunburst. Harriet worked at the Sunburst Post Office and the Port of Sweetgrass. Back "in the day", Bill and Harriet enjoyed a good game of Pinochle with family and friends. She belonged to the Sunburst Saddle Club, and enjoyed group rides, including a pack trip into Stanton Lake with her father and Teresa. The family took a vacation every summer to a different state or area. Their first camper was homemade by Bill, later travelling with their various campers and RV's. She especially enjoyed camping in Glacier National Park Harriet had a bright green thumb and had a beautiful garden on the farm and in town. Harriet enjoyed sewing, painting, and crafting and was active in many local activities: Jayhawker's Ridge, Homemakers, Tupperware, quilting and birthday groups, and the Marias History Museum.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Harriet McArdle Krall; husband, Bill Karst; in-laws, Joe and Lucile Benjamin Karst; and brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Mary Karst Stevens.

Survivors include children, Natalie (Jeff) Karst Beasley and family of West Sacramento, CA and Teresa Karst of Kalispell; sister, Cora Lee (Ron) Copenhaver of Menifee, CA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rich and Margy Karst Johnson of Bynum, Joe and Betty Karst DeMartin of Great Falls, and Herb and Carol Lynch Karst of Billings and John Karst of Great Falls; nieces and nephews, Leza (Rob) Curtis of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Jim (Yvette) Stevens, and Lisa Stevens Tecca of Sunburst, MT, Melody(Gordon) Stevens Jacobs of Great Falls, Brian (Julia) of Pflugerville, Texas, and Barry (Lorrie) DeMartin of North Carolina, Kurt Johnson of Pendroy and Kevin (Leya)Johnson of Conrad and Kristin (Andy) Karst Piccioni of Billings, MT, Kim (Ben) Karst Atkins, and Jeff (Sara) Karst of Milwaukee; dozens of friends in Sunburst area.

Family will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Sunburst Cemetery, followed by a Memorial gathering at the Sunburst Community Hall in Sunburst at noon. Condolences to www.asperfh.com.