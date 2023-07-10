Harriett Kwassheim Cole Hudson, our dearest sweet loving mother and grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 19, 2023, after a short illness.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road, Billings, with a reception following and an interment at the Hysham cemetery at 4 p.m.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
