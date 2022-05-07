 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harry and Loureene Turner

Graveside services with Military Honors for Harry and Loureene Turner will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

A Potluck Reception will follow at the Assembly of God Church, 1002 3rd Ave, Laurel. Harry and Loureene were known for their Potlucks at the churches they served. Harry Turner passed away in 2010, and Loureene passed on March 27.

To view the full obituaries, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

