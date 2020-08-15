It is with great sadness that the family of Harry (Butch) Drew, Jr. announces his passing on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 82. Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Wilson) Drew and his children Mitch (Michelle) and Trisha (Tami). Harry will also be fondly remembered by his granddaughter Emily and by his sisters Donna M. Forbes, Jacqueline A. Drew, and Norma Jean Courtenaye (deceased).
Harry attended school in Billings, graduated from Billings Sr. High (1955), Eastern Montana College (1966) and is an Air Force Veteran. He resided in Bellevue, Washington, for forty years before retiring as a Sr. Title Officer for Land America Title Insurance Co. He spent his retirement years in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Per Harry's request a private interment was held at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
