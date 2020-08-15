It is with great sadness that the family of Harry (Butch) Drew, Jr. announces his passing on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 82. Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Wilson) Drew and his children Mitch (Michelle) and Trisha (Tami). Harry will also be fondly remembered by his granddaughter Emily and by his sisters Donna M. Forbes, Jacqueline A. Drew, and Norma Jean Courtenaye (deceased).