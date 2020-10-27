Harry J. Rodenberg, Jr. passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Wolf Point, Montana where he resided for over five years while receiving much love and care from the staff.

Harry was born Sept. 26, 1923, in Manhattan, Montana, to Harry Sr. and Edna Rodenberg. He was joined by a sister, Charlotte, in 1932. After graduating in 1941 from Manhattan High School, he enrolled at Montana State College in Industrial Engineering. He entered the Army Air Corps for the next two years and after the war, he returned to Montana State graduating in 1948 with a degree in Accounting.

In Sept. 1947, Harry and Mary Ann O'Connell were married in Bozeman, Montana. From this union John, Gail and Jim were born. They moved to Wolf Point to start their beekeeping operation, Honeyland, Inc. and raise their family.