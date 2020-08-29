Harry J. Theurer passed away March 10, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. He owned Harry's Foreign and Domestic Auto Repair and leaves behind his wife Lorraine; sons Les (Kim), Darren (Joni) and daughter Sheryl Theurer Casey.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church (masks required). The service will be live streamed via the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings for those who cannot attend in person. A luncheon will follow the service in the backyard of the family home. Inurnment will be at a later date.