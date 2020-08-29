Harry J. Theurer passed away March 10, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. He owned Harry's Foreign and Domestic Auto Repair and leaves behind his wife Lorraine; sons Les (Kim), Darren (Joni) and daughter Sheryl Theurer Casey.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church (masks required). The service will be live streamed via the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings for those who cannot attend in person. A luncheon will follow the service in the backyard of the family home. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing, masks and hand sanitizers are appreciated. Memorials may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church Building Fund.
View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/theurer
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.