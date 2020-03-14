You have free articles remaining.
Harry J. Theurer passed away March 10, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. He owned Harry's Foreign and Domestic Auto Repair and leaves behind his wife Lorraine; sons Les (Kim), Darren (Joni) and daughter Sheryl Theurer Casey. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/theurer
