 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harry Leroy Uffleman

  • 0

Harry "Leroy" Uffelman, 81, moved on to Heaven, the greenest golf course, on January 10, in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held on Friday January 20, at 10 a.m. at the Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church in Hardin, Montana. Burial will follow at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church of Hardin or Shriner's Hospital.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News