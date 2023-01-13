Harry Leroy Uffleman

Harry "Leroy" Uffelman, 81, moved on to Heaven, the greenest golf course, on January 10, in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 20, at 10 a.m. at the Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church in Hardin, Montana. Burial will follow at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church of Hardin or Shriner's Hospital.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
