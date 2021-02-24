 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry Moore
0 entries

Harry Moore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harry Moore

Harry Moore, 87, passed away Feb. 18, 2021. Service will be March 6 at 1 p.m. at the Worden Open Bible Church. Complete obituary smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News