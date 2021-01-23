Harry William (Bill) Miller passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 at his home in Billings, Montana. Bill was born on April 15, 1936, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to Harry S. Miller and Violet E. Smith.

Bill served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Bill graduated with a degree in Science from the College of Great Falls in 1974. Bill then landed his 'Dream Job' with Kimberly-Clark. His position allowed him to travel throughout Montana.

Bill enjoyed all the folks he met on his journeys and also was able to give advice on the best food places in the state. Bill retired from Kimberly-Clark in 1999 after 25 years of service. Bill's many hobbies included building and showing classic cars, hunting, airplanes, traveling and western movies. Bill was an avid Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan and enjoyed watching and talking about baseball.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife Phyllis and three adult step-children and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Jan and is survived by their four adult children and grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel MT. in the Spring of 2021.