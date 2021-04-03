Harry William (Bill) Miller passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 at his home in Billings, Montana. He was born on April 15, 1936 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to Harry S. Miller and Violet E. Smith.

He proudly served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls. After serving, he worked a few jobs while attending and then graduating from the College of Great Falls with a degree in Science. After graduating, he landed his 'Dream Job' with Kimberly-Clark. This position allowed him to travel throughout Montana.

He also enjoyed meeting new people on his journeys and was able to give advice on the best food places in the state. He retired from Kimberly-Clark in 1999 after 25 years of service making more time for his hobbies. He loved restoring and showing classic cars, hunting, airplanes, traveling and western movies. As an avid Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan, he enjoyed watching and talking about baseball.

Bill is survived by his wife Phyllis and three adult step-children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jan and is survived by their four adult children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held April 15, 2021 at Smith's West Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Graveside services will be 1pm at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, MT. following the memorial service.