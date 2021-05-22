Harvey ‘Duncan' McLean, age 79, passed away on May 12, 2021, in Billings, Montana, with his wife, Arlene, and family by his side. After three years battling progressive lung disease, he left in peace. A beloved husband, dedicated father, and great friend, he will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Pastor Darren Paulson will be officiating with social gathering to follow. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. (CST) at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.

Memorials can be sent to Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd, Billings, MT 59105 or to a charity of your choice in his name. To leave a tribute and see more of Duncan's story, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.