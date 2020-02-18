Harvey Eugene Fox
Harvey Eugene Fox, 79, died peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 on the same homestead at which he was born. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip Jr. and Pauline Fox. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Melody. His loving memory continues through daughters Kristine Fox of Houston, TX and Denise (Brock) Smith of Helena, grandchildren Cole Scherff and Riley, Elaina and Reese Smith, sister Annette (Chuck) Kritzler, and brother Darrell (Cindy) Fox. Harvey farmed the family homestead with his father and Uncle Cooney from a young boy until his retirement. He was past president and director of the High Ditch for many years.

Harvey battled Type I diabetes for 48 years, receiving a kidney donated by his eldest daughter in 2010. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), Harvey's family are strong advocates of organ donation and urge you to strongly consider becoming an organ donor. Harvey will be remembered for his kind, gentle nature and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. Services will be held at Faith Chapel (Broadwater entrance) on Friday, February 21 at 1:30 pm. Reception to follow at the church.

