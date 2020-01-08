FORSYTH — Harvey L. Walter, a longtime Forsyth-area farmer-rancher, passed to heaven on Jan. 5. He was 86.
Harvey was born on Sept. 10, 1933, on his grandparents' farm west of Billings, the first of George and Rachel Walter's six children. Harvey was baptized at the German Congregational Church, grew up on the family farm on Hesper Road, and attended Elder Grove school.
Harvey served in the U.S. Army 27th Infantry Division as a combat engineer beginning in 1954, stationed first in California and then Hawaii. Following his honorable discharge in 1956 he attended Eastern Montana College in Billings.
On Nov. 30, 1958, Harvey married Hazel Peterson, a nurse he'd met on a blind date who became his loving wife and life partner for 61 years. Together they raised a family, built a successful farming business, and served as active leaders in their community in numerous capacities over the years.
They initially farmed west of Billings and near Custer. In 1965, Harvey and Hazel purchased a farm west of Forsyth on the banks of the Yellowstone River, where they grew sugar beets, corn, barley, and alfalfa. Over the next decades, they expanded the farm and also built and operated a large cattle feedlot. Harvey was a member of Great Western Sugar’s 10,000 Pound Club numerous years and a mentor to many young farmers in the valley.
Harvey was a past president and director of the Mid-Yellowstone Electric Cooperative for more than 35 years, active in Farm Bureau, a 4-H leader, a faithful member of the Federated Church, and previously served on the board of directors of First State Bank of Forsyth. In 1984 he and a group of investors formed Montpress, Inc., a publishing company that founded the Enterprise News and a year later purchased the Forsyth Independent and Rosebud County News in Colstrip. Harvey was an owner and chairman for 15 years until the two newspapers were sold to Star Printing of Miles City in 2000.
Harvey had a life-long love of fishing and was an avid runner for 20 years. He was devoted to his family and created many special memories over the years with his grandkids at the farm. Of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his family. He was also an inspiration - always an optimist, kind-hearted, courteous to everyone, a model of character and integrity, and the toughest person any of us knew. If there was a way to fix or achieve something, he would do it.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Hazel; four daughters: Tracy (Rick) Bendix, of Imperial, California, Kelly (Keith) Anderson, of Laurel, Lori (Jim) Tuell, of Billings, and Nikki Walter (David Fenner), of Metuchen, New Jersey; seven grandchildren: Jeff (Shaylee) Avants, Jake (Tori) Anderson, Jesse (Guillermo) Ortiz, Sarah (Ray) Arreola, Brittany Bendix, Madeleine Fenner, and Jackson Fenner; and two great-grandsons, Garrett Avants and Tre Ortiz. Also surviving him are sisters Geraldine (Herb) Mangis of Billings and Jeanette (Dan) Koch of Laurel, brother Melven Walter of Hardin, and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Darryl, his brother Delbert Walter, and sister Joanne Walter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montana Rescue Mission, Rosebud-Treasure County 4-H, Federated Church of Forsyth, or the Salvation Army.
Family to receive friends will be on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Service will be at 11 A.M. at the Federated church in Forsyth on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Graveside service with full military honors will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
